Hot royal cousin alert! Meet Louis Spencer, Princess Diana's nephew

The world got a glimpse of a lesser-known relative of the royal family on Saturday when Nicki Minaj posted a picture of her meeting Prince William and Prince Harry's handsome cousin Louis Spencer. The 21-year-old aristocrat's good looks caught the eyes of many around the world as the blonde model-looking Brit posed alongside the pop star.

Check out our wedding photo.  ❤️ no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys.  A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT

"The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana - he said he wants to marry me #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR (sic)", the Starships hit-maker joked on Instagram. While the marriage proposal was clearly not to be taken seriously, we did learn that Louis Spencer Viscount Althorp (his full title) is a fan of the singer as well as his sister Lady Kitty Spencer, who also went backstage and took a snap.

Good looks run in the family! Sister Kitty is known for her beauty Photo: Getty Images

But, what else is there to know about this elusive young man? Well, his connection to the royal family goes like this; he is the eldest son of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his father's first wife Victoria Lockwood, and is the heir to the Spencer earldom. So technically he is an aristocrat, not a royal. Charles is Princess Diana's brother, making Louis first cousins to William and Harry and second cousin to Prince George. (Diana was only a royal during her marriage to Prince Charles, when she was the Princess of Wales. After their divorce she lost the title).

Like his royal cousins, Louis was also born at St. Mary's Hospital in London, but spent much of his life in South Africa with older sister Kitty and twin sisters Eliza and Amelia. While Louis has largely remained out of the press, his father became a household name after his moving and controversial eulogy at Diana's funeral.

Louis as a child in 2000 with his sisters and father, at the dedication of a playground for their late aunt Princess Diana Photo: Getty Images

The public caught a glimpse of Louis four years ago when he was one of the guests of honor at the wedding of Will and Kate Middleton in 2011 with his three sisters, and is currently enrolled at the prestigious University of Edinburgh.

Louis joined his family for cousin Prince William's wedding Photo: Getty Images

We're hoping to see a lot more of this royal cousin soon!