Princess Diana's brother discusses helping raise Princes William and Harry

Raising Princes William and Harry seems like it was certainly a family affair. Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has opened up about his privileged childhood and what it was like having the beloved royals as nephews — as well as the challenges that came with it.

"We want them to find their own way," Charles, 50, said in a televised interview with Oprah, which airs on Sunday. "And you don't want to disable them by giving them too much."

"We want them to find their own way," said Princess Diana's brother Photo: Getty Images

The broadcaster also discussed his aristocratic background, and how his parents helped shepherd his future.

"My mother always knew what was coming my way and she said 'You have to work, you'll never be happy if you don't work,'" he said. "My father didn't work but I don't blame him for that, because it would have been very odd if he had [because of the attitude of the time]. If he had been going into the City of London as a banker or something, people might have thought, 'Well, has he fallen on hard times?' It was a face-saving thing."

Unlike his father, Charles chose to work — as a journalist and author — and encourages his own children to do whatever they find fulfilling.

"I always tell me children, 'You've got to find your own way and only then will you find true happiness.'"

Princess Diana pictured with Harry and William in 1986 Photo: Getty Images

His sister Diana became known as Lady Diana Spencer after their father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975, while Charles is known as the 9th Earl Spencer.

Charles' words come just a few weeks before nephew William, 32, prepares to welcome his second baby with wife Kate Middleton.

Charles Spencer admitted that his father didn't work because of the attitude of the time Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate have been hailed as hands-on, modern parents who seemingly crave normalcy, which many see as a testament to the late Princess Diana's values.

Like his uncle, William understands the importance of having a career. The Duke has just started training to become a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a full-time role he will begin in the summer.

