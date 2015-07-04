Royal Christening: Who might be named as Princess Charlotte's godparents?

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge caused a few surprises when they announced the godparents for Prince George in 2013. The line up included family friends of Princess Diana, a former royal aide, and an old university pal of the couple – but his brother Prince Harry didn't feature, nor did her sister Pippa Middleton.



So who will they consider when Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge is christened on Sunday, July 5?

"It's an important role," royal expert Victoria Arbiter tells HELLO!. "A godparent is there to provide religious guidance. It's also somebody who is there other than a parent or family member that a child could turn to." Some royals have had as many as 12, so the possibility of people to be named can be a little tricky.

Prince William and Prince Harry both had six, almost all royal or of noble blood. Meanwhile Prince George had one more than his father and uncles, but his included surprises like university friends of William and Kate.

"William and Kate are so keen to keep things on the down low and pretty chill," adds Victoria. "They want someone who is close to them and that they can trust." We likely won't find out who the royal couple has chosen for their new bundle of joy until the baby's christening, but there's already buzz about who could possibly take on the coveted role.

From siblings that were left out for their first child to lifelong friends, these are potential godparents for little Princess Charlotte.

