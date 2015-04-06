Queen Elizabeth, Queen Letizia attend Easter mass with royal families

The Countess of Wessex, Autumn Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor made the perfect royal act as they joined the Queen at Windsor Castle for an Easter Sunday service. The foursome walked happily in line on their way to the mass, smiling and chatting as they enjoyed the stroll.

As stylish as ever, Sophie wore a beige coat which she paired with brown heels and a beret-style percher hat covered with layered feathers and topped with dark plumes. Eleven-year-old Lady Louise stayed close to her mother, dressed in a floral dress and powder pink coat.

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips's wife Autumn was dressed for the spring in a floral dress and navy blue coat nipped in at the waist with a gold belt. A neutral-toned beret hat trimmed with ivory silk flowers by Emily London and matching high heels and clutch finished off the elegant look. Beatrice, meanwhile, donned a patterned blue dress, matching jacket, heels and hat for the traditional church service.

The monarch herself chose a striking blue Stewart Parvin coat with a matching wool hat adorned with feather flowers. Queen Elizabeth arrived alongside her husband Prince Philip by car at St. George's Chapel, where she was greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Connor.

Also in attendance were Prince Andrew, Peter Phillips and Prince Edward as well as Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

Absent from the Easter service were Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The couple are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child later this month. Prince Harry, who is currently in Australia for military duties, was also absent, as was his father Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Not too far away, the Spanish royal family also took part in their own Easter celebrations, attending mass at the Cathedral in Palma de Mallorca. King Felipe VI with wife Queen Letizia posed for a family photo along with their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

The Spanish Queen looked like her stunning self wearing black pants, a black-and-white floral-printed top and white blazer. Her daughters also wore their Sunday best with Sofia donning a pink dress and Leonor matching her mother in a cream-colored cropped blazer.

And in true royal fashion, the family greeted the large crowd of well-wishers before heading inside for holiday mass.

