Kate Middleton will take longer maternity leave for baby no. 2

With Kate Middleton's due date only weeks away, thoughts are clearly now turning to life after pregnancy. After welcoming Prince George in 2013, Kate returned to public life after less than a month, but it looks like for the second time around Kate will take a different approach.

"She felt she came back too soon last time," a royal source told People Magazine. "She wants to have that [family] and enjoy it with George and the new baby."

Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince George Photo: Getty Images



Following the birth of little Prince George, now 21-months-old, Kate made her first appearance in the small seaside town of Anglesey, where her and Prince William spent their first years of marriage, mere weeks after giving birth.

She later made her first official appearance by Prince William's side two weeks later on September 12, as the pair stepped out at the Tusk Conservation Awards.





Kate is expected to take an extended maternity leave before attending any official engagements Photo: Getty Images



Kate, who is expected to give birth in mid-to-late April, "has told friends that she wants to fully enjoy the bonding experience for her two children under 2-years-old," according to People.

The British royals have now moved to their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate, where they are believed to be settling in happily.

The birth of their second little bundle of joy, who bookies believe will arrive on April 25, will also see the run up to little George's second birthday, which is sure to be celebrated at home quietly.





Prince William has begun his training at Bond Air Services Photo: Getty Images

Anmer Hall is also an opportune location for the young family as it is nearby to Cambridge and Norwich, where William is preparing to start work as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The 32-year-old completed his first day of training at Bond Air Services last week, where he will soon undertake extra job-specific training with the company before he begins his new job in the summer. This will include on the job training involving time in a simulator.