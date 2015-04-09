Prince Charles and Camilla spending 10th anniversary at Birkhall

Happy 10th anniversary to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. In an intimate photograph that captures their devotion to each other has been released in celebration of the special day. The informal image was taken as the royal couple enjoyed a peaceful stroll together on the grounds of their Scottish country home.



It shows Charles, 66, and Camilla, 67, bundled up against the cold as they took in the view at Birkhall, which is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate. The Prince is seen looking lovingly at his wife, who is also smiling by his side.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in a new image to celebrate their anniversary Photo: Oliver Dann



The picture was taken by top photographer Oliver Dann in the run-up to the couple's visit to the US last month, but was released by Clarence House on Thursday in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.



Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005, followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel. Husband and wife will celebrate their special anniversary privately at Birkhall – where they also spent their honeymoon, and their first wedding anniversary.

Charles and Camilla were married on April 9, 2005 Photo: Getty Images



A decade since becoming the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has become an integral member of the British royal family. She has won over the public with her charm, wit and warmth. It is clear that both she and Charles are utterly devoted to each other; they visibly light up when they are together, and are often seen smiling and laughing on public engagements.



"Traveling all over the world with the Prince, she has had a miraculous effect on him," royal biographer Penny Juror told the Telegraph. "He is happier, more relaxed and more confident than ever before."



Importantly Camilla also maintains a great relationship with Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with Kate Middleton. After their wedding, Harry spoke of his gratitude that Camilla has "made our father very happy" – a sentiment that still stands today.