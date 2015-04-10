The week's best royal style: Princess Marie, Princess Mary and more

All the royals were in their Sunday's best to start off the week in style. The Queen led the way in a a striking blue Stewart Parvin coat and matching hat as she arrived for Easter service. She accessorized her look with black gloves, a black handbag and matching shoes featuring a gold buckle detail. Much of the British family followed suit by attending the mass at Windsor Castle in their finest spring attire.

The Queen looked like her fashionable self in blue for Easter Photo: Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex donned a beige coat for the occasion that she paired with a pair of brown heels and a beret-style hat covered with layered feathers and topped with dark plumes. Clearly following in her mother's footsteps, 11-year-old daughter Lady Louise looked adorable in a floral dress and powder pink coat.

The Countess of Wessex looked royal in beige Photo: Getty Images

Looking like a runway show, Princess Beatrice also arrived with the Countess, alongside Autumn Phillips. The Princess looked chic in a blue paisley dress and tailored navy blue jacket. She completed the look with a pair of blue shoes and gloves, as well as a pale blue hat with feather detailing.

British royals attended Easter mass in style Photo: Getty Images

Also celebrating the holiday was King Felipe VI with wife Queen Letizia, who posed for a family photo along with their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. The Spanish Queen looked like her stunning self in black pants, a black-and-white floral-printed top and white blazer. Her daughters also looked adorable with Sofia donning a pink dress and Leonor matching her mother in a cream-colored cropped blazer.

Queen Letizia looked sophisticated for Easter service Photo: Getty Images

Days later and elsewhere in the world, Princess Mary of Denmark joined her family to celebrate the birthday of Queen Margrethe II in the coastal city of Aarhus wearing a long velvet navy gown with a large statement necklace.

