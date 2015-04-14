Kate Middleton shares most adorable Prince George story yet

Prince George is not only adorable, he's smart too! Kate Middleton revealed during a party to celebrate the 105th birthday of the Goring Hotel in London that the toddler went looking in the cupboard after being told his father Prince William was "in China."

The Duchess of Cambridge, 33, shared the cute story with luxury travel agent Claudia Gordon. "She told me that his daddy was visiting China," she told news-press.com, "After hearing this he went to the china cabinet, opened it and proclaimed 'daddy is not here.' She said they would work on his geography."

Prince George looked for father Prince William in the cabinet after being told his dad was 'in China' Photo: Getty Images

Prince William took a solo trip to China in March leaving a heavily pregnant Kate behind in London where she unofficially attended the event as she has a personal connection with the hotel. It is where she stayed the night before her 2011 wedding with her parents and siblings.

Kate, who is due this month, went on to chat with Claudia about how George was feeling about royal baby number two. "I asked her if Prince George was excited about the new Prince or Princess that was coming," Claudia mentioned. "And she said yes and that he is a toddler and is talking and walking."

Prince George will welcome a new brother or sister soon Photo: Getty Images

With Kate now on maternity leave, it is likely we won't see the royal again until the world welcomes a new little prince or princess when these charming anecdotes will then become about George and his sibling.