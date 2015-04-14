Prince Harry is headed to New Zealand for first official tour of country

Prince Harry is embarking on another official tour. In May, he will visit one of New Zealand's most remote islands when he makes his first visit to the South Pacific nation. The British royal will stop off at a number of locations during his week-long stay – including Stewart Island, which has a population of just 378 people.



Prince Harry will arrive in Wellingtonon May 9 and will also visit Auckland, Christchurch, Lintonand Wanganuibefore jetting out on May 16. It is his first official tour of New Zealand.





Prince Harry's royal tour of New Zealand will start next month Photo: Getty Images



"An interesting programme is being planned for Prince Harry to try and meet a wide range of New Zealanders in different communities," Prime Minister John Key said as he released further details ahead of the royal visit. "I am confident Prince Harry will have a fantastic time while he is here and I hope many New Zealanders enjoy the chance to see him."



Prince Harry is currently in Australia for a four week secondment with the Australian army, before he ends his 10-year military career for good in June. Last week, he greeted hundreds of well-wishers in Canberra as he made an official appearance at the Australian War Memorial – his only public outing during his month Down Under.





New details of the tour were revealed on Monday Photo: Getty Images



The Australian Defence Force – ADF – has said it aims to provide Harry with "an authentic military experience in the Australian army that builds on his previous experience with coalition forces and complements his work with wounded, injured and ill service personnel."



During his secondment, Harry will take part in a variety of activities and training exercises, including pack marches, bush patrols, flight simulation and first aid training. As he prepared to head Down Under, Harry – known as Captain Harry Wales in the army - said he was "tremendously looking forward" to his time in Australia.





Prince Harry is currently in Australia Photo: Getty Images



Harry confirmed in March his decision to leave the armed forces. "After a decade of service, moving on from the army has been a really tough decision," he said. "I consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the chance to do some very challenging jobs and have met many fantastic people in the process. From learning the hard way to stay onside with my Colour Sergeant at Sandhurst, to the incredible people I served with during two tours in Afghanistan – the experiences I have had over the last ten years will stay with me for the rest of my life. For that I will always be hugely grateful."