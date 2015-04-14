Hospital begins preparations for William and Kate's royal baby

The first sign of a royal baby fever is descending upon London as the hospital, where Kate Middleton is expected to give birth in less than two weeks, has started preparations for the media to cover the big event.

Advanced parking notices have been posted outside, stating that restrictions will soon come into effect. The Duchess has chosen to welcome her little prince or princess at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, just like she did with her first-born Prince George.

Kate and Prince William presenting Prince George to the world in July 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Later this week police will start erecting barriers outside the hospital. Press pens will also be set up and specific spots marked out for journalists, photographers and television crews.

However, unlike at George's birth, the media will not be allowed to wait outside the Lindo Wing until Kate actually goes into labor. In 2013 during the big "Kate wait," press stationed themselves outside the hospital for up to a month before the Duchess gave birth.

Press will not be allowed to wait outside the Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth, until she goes into labor Photo: Getty Images

While Kate, 33, has previously revealed that she is due in "mid-to-late April", bookies are claiming that she will welcome her second child on the weekend of April 25 and 26. The new baby, who according to punters will be a little girl, will become fourth-in-line to the throne, relegating Prince Harry to fifth place.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they appreciated the public's support for their second royal baby Photo: Getty Images

In a statement released on behalf of Kate and her husband Prince William, the couple thanked members of the public for their support. "They know that people are excited Prince George will soon have a little brother or sister and it means a great deal to them that so many will be celebrating this important moment for their family," the statement read. "They are very appreciative that so many people share their excitement as they await the arrival of their second baby."

Kate's admission into hospital will first be announced to the media via a press release, followed by posts on Kensington Palace's Twitter and Instagram accounts roughly two minutes later. A second statement will confirm the arrival of the little prince or princess and include details of the baby's gender, time of birth and his or her weight.