Queen Letizia dazzles in chic white pantsuit at science museum

Queen Letizia of Spain proves yet again that you don't have to wear a gown to look regal. The Spanish royal donned a white pantsuit while visiting the science museum CosmoCaixa on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old paired the light colored, tailored pantsuit with a blush silk top, neutral-colored woven clutch and platform heels showing that spring is certainly in the air. She chose to button up her blazer to create an even more sophisticated look as she attended the opening of the Second Congress for Rare Childhood Diseases.

Photo: Getty Images

The Queen delivered a speech and also spoke with other figureheads, posing for a series of pictures. But her photogenic smile wasn't just reserved for dignitaries — the royal happily posed for selfies with groups of students waiting outside the museum.

Photo: Getty Images

This event comes just days after Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe announced the new La Caixa educational scholarship, which was previously overseen by Queen Sofia andformer King Juan Carlos .

Since marrying King Felipe of Spain in 2004, Queen Letizia has showcased her keen sense of style and fondness for pants. On more occasions than not she opts for a good pair of pants all while making them look just as dressy.

Photo: Getty Images

She also is not afraid to repeat and can be seen mixing and matching from some of her beloved designers — Felipe Varela, Mango and Hugo Boss.

For more photos of Queen Letizia's effortlessly chic look click on the picture below:

Photo: Getty Images