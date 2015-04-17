Pippa Middleton reveals her 'dream' Norwegian vacation

Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa is never one to shy away from a good adventure. So it makes sense that he 31-year-old recently opted for an outdoor vacation in Norway that included hitting the stunning Sunnmore Alps, staying in a "dream Norwegian mountain ski lodge" and experiencing a snow spa.

Writing about the account of her whirlwind trip in The Telegraph, Pippa reveals that the first stop was the chic boutique Hotel Brosundet in the sea port of Alesand, which was previously a "packing house for the busy klipfish trade."



Pippa Middleton hits the water with fellow sailors Photo: Rex

Dinner at the hotel's restaurant, Maki, was a highlight, she writes, with "fresh crayfish that melted in the mouth… mussels, crab and crispy potato skins, followed by krea, a local dish of meaty cod on a bed of creamy mashed potato, with ox and truffle jus, celeriac and caramelized onions."

Hotel Sagafjord, where Pippa stayed a night Photo: Rex

After a traditional Scandinavian breakfast, Kate's sister enjoyed the breathtaking Norwegian landscape dotted with sun-capped mountains, and took in the salty air during a boat ride to Hjorundfjorden, which, she says, is "renowned for its lovely hotels, and often voted one of the most beautiful places to ski in the world."



It seems the trip went from strength to strength. The next night on the itinerary saw Pippa stay at the remote Sagafjord Hotel, which she calls "the dream Norwegian mountain ski lodge."

Pippa Middleton is an avid skiier; pictured here during the Vasaloppet Cross Country Ski Race Photo: Rex

The "whistlestop tour" allowed the fun-loving brunette to indulge in one of her favorite sports (skiing), try her hand at cod fishing, and experience a snow spa at the Hotel Union, situated by the famous Geiranger Fjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site.



She also stayed in the Juvet Landscape Hotel, which is set in a forest wilderness by the River Valdolla and designed for visitors to appreciate the surrounding raw nature as artificial lights are not encouraged.

Unesco World Heritage Site, the Geiranger Fjord Photo: Rex

Pippa concluded her travel diary with a recommendation she was repeatedly given by the locals throughout her stay. "The fjords and Sunnmore Alps are breathtaking in winter, but I was told, over and over, 'Come back in summer', when a different beauty takes hold," she wrote. "It is a place to which, if you love the outdoors, you've simply got to go."

This isn't the first wild adventure for Pippa. She participated in a grueling charity cycle ride across America, a 56-mile cross-country skiing race in Sweden and the Highland Cross Challenge, running and cycling 50 miles coast-to-coast, over recent years.