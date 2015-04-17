The week's best royal style: Princess Mary, Queen Mathilde, Princess Eugenie

Luxurious gowns and sparkling tiaras were in order as much of the royal style moments this week can from Queen Margrethe 's 75th birthday party in Copenhagen. Princess Mary of Denmark dazzled as she arrived for a dinner at Christiansborg Palace. The elegant royal chose a stunning pale pink Birgit Hallstein gown pairing it with small earrings, bracelet, hair clips and, of course, a large diamond tiara.

Princess Mary has worn this stunning gown to previous events Photo: Getty Images

Princess Marie of Denmark also turned heads as she arrived for the same event in a navy lace peplum gown pairing it with her Diamond Floral Tiara and brooch from Queen Alexandrine as a pendant. Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrived in style wearing a fuchsia pink silk Armani Privé gown and her own royal crown. Her Nine Provinces Tiara made its full debut at the event after wearing the bandeau version in the past.

Queen Mathilde wore a daring fuchsia pink gown Photo: Getty Images

The guest-of-honor though, Margrethe arrived wearing a stunning bright red gown complete with floral applique across the torso, a simple pearl necklace and her Floral Aigrette Tiara along with pieces of the ruby, diamond and pearl set from the crown jewels.

Birthday girl Queen Margrethe stood out in red Photo: Getty Images

Away from the birthday celebrations, the always-fashionable Zara Tindall stunned in a chic navy blue quilted coat. She paired the outfit with nude heels, a cream hat and bag for a fun day out at the Crabbie's Grand National 2015 Day at the Aintree Racecourse with husband Mike.

Zara Tindall made a casual day out a fashion event Photo: Rex

Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie showed off her New York style wearing beige sleeveless dress for the IWC Schaffhausen Third Annual "For The Love Of Cinema" Gala during the Tribeca Film Festival. Adding her own royal sparkle, she paired the outfit with shiny ballet pumps.

For all the must-see outfits, click below: