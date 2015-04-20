Royal baby number two's birth could fall on three very important dates in April

April is proving to be a very big month for the British royal family. Although Kate Middleton has simply shared that her and Prince William's new baby will be born in "mid to late April," the new arrival could coincide with one of three special dates if born in the next week – namely Queen Elizabeth's birthday, St. George's Day or Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary.

If born on April 21, the baby Prince or Princess will share a birthday with their great-grandmother. Her Majesty will celebrate her 89th birthday on Tuesday. A St. George's Day birth is also a possibility, with the holiday falling on April 23. The day would be a fitting birth date for the fourth-in-line to the throne.

William and Kate's second baby could share a birthday with the Queen Photo: Getty Images

If Kate's due date is in fact nearer to the end of the month, the baby's arrival could coincide with the royal couple's fourth wedding anniversary on April 29 and serve as the ultimate anniversary gift.

Preparations are already being made outside the exclusive Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, with royal enthusiasts gathering in anticipation of Kate's due date.

While Kate is currently residing at Kensington Palace ahead of the imminent arrival, royal aides have confirmed that Prince William could face a two-hour dash to be by his wife's side when she goes into labor as he is currently in the middle of his training with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Another big day in April that could also see the birth of royal baby no. 2 is William and Kate's anniversary Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate are keeping the gender of their baby a surprise, like they did with Prince George in 2013, leading to a surge of bets on the baby's gender and potential name. According to Coral, the most popular prediction from bets is that the baby will be a girl called Alice, with Elizabeth and Charlotte other popular names for a little Princess.

HELLO! Online is your destination for all the latest royal baby news as it happens – we'll be live-blogging and tweeting from the moment Kate is admitted to hospital to the first glimpse of the new baby.