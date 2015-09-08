Queen Elizabeth II: The monarch's best moments of the last decade

At 89, Queen Elizabeth still rides, drives and knows how to put on an impeccable public display. More active, vibrant and loved than ever, the monarch remains at the heart of her country's national life and on September 9, she will surpass Queen Victoria's reign to become the longest-reigning British monarch in history, having ruled the United Kingdom for 63 years and 216 days.

While the Queen prefers a low key celebration, the greatest gift the royal matriarch could receive is the monarchy's present standing as her dynasty continues to grow with the birth of Princess Charlotte.





The Queen will celebrate her reign on September 9 Photo: Getty Images

Even after ruling for so many years in what is largely a ceremonial post she still commands the attention of the world. Last year she played a pivotal role in the anniversary of the D Day landings. The French described her as their "super guest of honor," putting the Queen front and center of all events, amid a huge gathering of world leaders.





The monarch still rides, drives and retains her incredible regal aura Photo: Getty Images

Then her televised Christmas address set the Twitterverse on fire because it included a reference to the Games of Thrones. “The benefits of reconciliation were clear to see when I visited Belfast in June. While my tour of the set of Game Of Thrones may have gained most attention, my visit to the Crumlin Road Gaol will remain vividly in my mind,” she said in her prerecorded message.

Showing that she remains in touch with modern technology as well, the Queen last year sent her first tweet, which was then retweeted 6,000 times in the first hour. And in her private life, she is still a passionate supporter of equestrian sports, who incredibly rides whenever the opportunity presents itself, without a helmet, and also drives herself.

So, to celebrate this incredible royal's milestone this week, we have rounded up 21 of the Queen's best moments in the last decade.

Click on the picture below for all the great moments:





Photo: Getty Images