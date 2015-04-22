Kate Middleton's uncle says she and Prince William 'won't stop at two' children

As Kate Middleton is focusing on the imminent birth of her second child with Prince William, it hasn't stopped people from wondering whether the royal couple will add more kids down the line.

"I don't think they'll stop at two, so if it isn't a girl this time round, people shouldn't be too disappointed," Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith tells HELLO! magazine. "I'm sure there'll be a girl in the mix at some point. As long as the baby is healthy, that is the important thing."

William and Kate will meet their second child any day Photo: Getty Images

Gary, who is Carole Middleton's younger brother, continues, "Kate was a beautiful girl and if she were to have a girl, she'll be equally as beautiful." And it seems that the public is really vying for a little princess as well. Ninety percent of all bets on the royal baby's gender have been placed on Kate having a girl.

If indeed they do welcome a baby girl, one person who will be particularly happy is Prince Harry – who previously joked his brother will "suffer" with a daughter.

Kate's uncle Gary says more kids are in the future for his niece and William Photo: Rex

Prince George's grandfather Prince Charles has also made it known that he would love a granddaughter, telling one well-wisher in London: "I hope it will be a girl this time."

Kate and William have decided to keep the gender a surprise until delivery just as they did with George and will then announce it along with his or her time of birth and weight soon after the arrival. The couple are currently residing at their home in Kensington Palace ahead of Kate's due date. William, 32, has already officially started his paternity leave due to completing his training with the East Anglian Air Ambulance earlier than predicted.

Prince George will soon have a baby brother or sister

The news means he will avoid the potential two-hour dash he previously faced to be by his wife's side when she goes into labor. William and Kate aren't the only ones ready and waiting. Prince Harry will briefly return to the UK from Australia at the weekend, while Kate's siblings James and Pippa are also back in London having timed their holidays to end before the Duchess gives birth.

Meanwhile final preparations have already been made at the hospital where Kate is due to give birth. Groups of royal enthusiasts have already gathered outside the exclusive Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington in anticipation of the arrival of the baby Prince or Princess.

