Queen Elizabeth knights her husband Prince Philip in special medal ceremony

Queen Elizabeth got to knight one very important person in her life: her own husband, Prince Philip. The beloved monarch, 89, participated in a special investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as the Duke of Edinburgh, 93, was the recipient of a Knight of the Order of Australia medal. Also on hand for the event was Australia’s high commissioner in the U.K., Alexander Downer.

Prince Philip inspects his new honor Photo: Getty Images

"The Queen today invested the Duke of Edinburgh with the insignia of a Knight of the Order of Australia at Windsor Castle," read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Philip's knighthood was first announced in January, when Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott revealed that the Queen had agreed to it. Australia only just restored knights and dames back into their system in 2014, after 30 years of skipping the tradition.

Alexander Downer handed over the medal to the Queen Photo: Getty Images

The ceremony comes a day after the Queen celebrated her 89th birthday and while royal family fans eagerly await news of the second royal baby birth.

April is proving to be a very big month for the British royal family. Although Kate Middleton has simply shared that her and Prince William's new baby will be born in "mid to late April," the new arrival could coincide with special dates if born in the next week — namely St. George's Day or Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary.

Australia only reinstated knighthoods in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Royal baby fever has already taken ahold of London, as the hospital where Kate is expected to give birth has started preparations for the media to cover the big event. In addition, fans have already begun camping outside Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, holding flags, banners and signs for the expecting couple.