Prince Harry and Charles' busy schedule in Turkey ahead of royal birth

It's a busy weekend for the British royal family! Kate Middleton is due to give birth any moment, but Prince Charles and Prince Harry are busy carrying out their own royal duties in Turkey. The duo joined forces in Turkey Friday to kick off two days of engagements honoring the centenary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

While Prince William is in London anxiously awaiting the imminent arrival of his second child, his father and brother will meet with the country's president for a banquet, meet descendants of those who took part in the campaign and attend a number of commemoration services.

Photo: Getty Images

The father-son duo stepped out together on Thursday evening at the Congress Center in Istanbul for a banquet given by President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan. Following an address by the politician, the British royals enjoyed a concert masterminded by Turkish composer Can Atilla in the auditorium and a lavish dinner.

Prince Charles told the ceremony that everyone has a "shared duty" to overcome intolerance and fight prejudice "so we can truly say we have honored the sacrifice of all those who have fought and died here on the battlefield at Gallipoli and elsewhere."

Photo: Getty Images

That same night Charles and Harry slept on board HMS Bulwark. On Friday, they attended the Commonwealth and Ireland Service at Cape Helles, witnessing the unveiling of a memorial stone before viewing and entering the Helles Memorial itself.

Their Royal Highnesses, who were the service's official hosts, greeted the President of the Republic of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins before both delivering readings. Charles then laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen concluding their trip.

Photo: Getty Images

They will both then return to London giving them the chance to meet the royal baby should William and Kate welcome their second child before the weekend. It was confirmed 30-year-old Harry would return to the UK to attend the London Marathon on Sunday as part of his work as Patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

And Prince Charles may have just enough time to meet the royal baby before heading off again. The 66-year-old is due in Scotland from April 28 - 29, where he holds the title of the Duke of Rothesay, to open a new engineering education room and an indoor gymnasium at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayreshire.