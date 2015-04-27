Prince Harry set to miss arrival of the royal baby

Prince Harry is running out of time if he wants to be around for the arrival of the royal baby. The prince was in London for a brief stopover at the weekend, but is heading back to Australia on Monday to continue his secondment with the Australian army. It means he might not be able to meet his new niece or nephew until mid-May.



Harry, 30, is flying down under to spend time with army units in Perth and Sydney before embarking on his first tour of New Zealand from May 9 until May 16.

Prince Harry will likely miss the arrival of the royal baby Photo: Getty Images



He spent the weekend in London, meeting and congratulating runners who had completed the 26-mile London Marathon. Harry, who is the patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, also had the honor of awarding athlete Paula Radcliffe with the Lifetime Achievement Award after she completed the course in her final competitive race.



Prince William and Kate Middleton, are due to welcome their second child any day now as Kate said in the past that she was due "mid-April to the end of April."



Bookmakers Ladbrooks has said that William and Kate's fourth wedding anniversary, on April 29, is now one of the favorite arrival dates with odds of 4/1.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to welcome their second child any day Photo: Getty Images



There's still a chance Harry could meet the new royal baby, who will be fourth in line to the throne, should he or she arrive on April 27, which has odds of 9/2. Monday has proved to be a popular birth day for the Cambridges, with Prince George born on Monday July 22, and his father Prince William also born on a Monday in June 1982.



Ladbrooks have set the odds of the baby being a girl at 8/15, and 11/8 for a boy. Alice remains the favorite girls' name at 5/4 followed by Charlotte at 5/1, while Arthur is the favorite boys' name, and Jameshas odds of 20/1.