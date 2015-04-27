Model Doutzen Kroes celebrates Dutch King Willem-Alexander's birthday

Model Doutzen Kroes showed her patriotism for her home country by decking out in orange garb to celebrate King's Day. The blonde beauty shared a picture of her and her 4-year-old son both wearing orange wigs to celebrate King Willem-Alexander turning 48.

The Dutch native was one of millions of people who dressed up for the occasion, which is a national holiday. The King arrived in Dordrecht, a city close to the port of Rotterdam, to participate in a full day of celebrations with thousands of well wishers in orange-colored outfits greeting him.

Celebrating our kings birthday #koningsdag #Kingsday #funday #EveryoneInOrange A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Apr 27, 2015 at 3:23am PDT

A highlight of the day was when Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane were taken around in a boat covered in orange flowers. After a fun day, the night will conclude with hundreds of evening parties across the nation.

Celebrating the monarch’s anniversary has been a tradition for several generations in the Netherlands. And in honor of the Dutch monarch's birthday, HELLO! has gathered a list of five facts you might not have known about the popular royal, who ascended the throne two years ago.

1.The king was born on April 27, 1967 at the University Medical Center in Utrecht, Netherlands, as the first child of Princess Beatrix and her husband Prince Claus. Upon birth, his official royal title was "His Royal Highness Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands."

2. At the age of 48, he is currently Europe's second youngest monarch behind Spain's King Felipe, who is also a close friend.

3. In March 2001, the Dutch palace announced that Willem-Alexander was to marry Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, a former investment banker from Argentina. Just 11 months later in February 2002, the Dutch people rejoiced as the new royal couple married in a stunning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam.

4. His arrival was greeted with huge celebrations across the Netherlands, as he was the first Dutch male royal baby to be born since Prince Alexander in 1851 and more importantly the first immediate male heir since Alexander's death in 1884.

5. Since ascending to the throne, Willem-Alexander has made a conscious effort to greet as many Dutch people as possible. Speaking ahead of his investiture he insisted people could address him the "way they want."

