Sofia Hellqvist's bachelorette party with Princess Victoria of Sweden

It's only a matter of weeks before Sofia Hellqvist marries Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and so naturally, the bride-to-be celebrated her last days as a singleton with a bachelorette party. Sofia was joined by her two sisters and close friends, and one very important guest, her future sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria.

According to local Swedish press, Sofia was whisked away to Hatuna Stenus over the weekend. The ultra-lavish mansion sits on the banks of Lake Mälaren, about an hour west of Stockholm.

Sofia, clad in her favorite deep purple bikini, was pictured living it up with her nearest and dearest and making the most of the country house's amenities.

Sofia Hellqvist celebrated her bachelorette party at a country mansion outside of Stockholm Photo: Rex

The brunette beauty was spotted sipping champagne and taking a dip in the outdoor hot tub, after which she wrapped up in a comfy white robe and admired the beautiful views of the lake.

Judging by photos obtained by Swedish publications Aftonbladet and Expressen, Sofia looked completely relaxed and at ease. Apart from her sisters Lina and Sara, Sofia, 30, also reportedly had her best friend and make-up artist William Värnild at her side.

The group, who had the 17th century manor house all to themselves, are believed to have later enjoyed a dinner of Lebanese cuisine.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist are set to marry in June Photo: Rex

Property owner Jacob Wijkander confirmed that Sofia celebrated her bachelorette party at Hatuna Stenus, which features 12 rooms, a library and a games room, but Jacob would not comment on the number of guests.

One notable person missing was Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who was reportedly invited but unable to attend. The heavily pregnant princess was in London over the weekend with her husband Chris O'Neill and her toddler Princess Leonore, preparing to fly to Rome to meet with the Pope on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for Madeleine told Expressen that the royal did not want to travel back and forth unnecessarily due to her pregnancy.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden also celebrated his bachelor party do over the weekend in Stockholm Photo: Rex

The second day of the bachelorette party saw Sofia and her guests enjoy breakfast together, after which Victoria, who is mom to three-year-old Princess Estelle, headed home. The future bride was among one of the last to leave in the afternoon.

Meanwhile back in Stockholm, local media reported that Prince Carl Philip was enjoying his bachelor party, which included a boozy brunch at the Mister French restaurant. The 35-year-old sat down to a lavish meal with his closest male friends, followed by dancing and partying with plenty of champagne.