Prince Harry enjoys low-key pub dinner in Perth, Australia

Prince Harry may be fourth-in-line to the British throne, but on Wednesday evening the royal shunned any kind of VIP treatment during a night out in Perth, Australia. Harry is currently on a one-month deployment Down Under with the country's defense force.

Tim McLernon, the owner of The Stables Bar, told a local radio station that Harry and around eight other elite soldiers chose to have a low-key dinner at his pub.

The restaurant was given just an hour's notice before the Prince was due, but when Harry did arrive, he chose to walk in the front door like any other normal customer – and sat at a table in the middle of the restaurant, instead of opting for one of the more secluded areas.

According to the pub owner, Prince Harry dined on pork belly and an indulgent dessert platter Photo: Getty Images

"When he got there, we showed him those areas but he didn't want any of that," pub owner Tim told local radio station 6PR Breakfast.

"He sort of said 'Nah, I'm not interested in private areas or being fussed over, I just want to sit with everyone else' so he grabbed a table and sat down. We asked him if he wanted to come in different entrances but he just wanted to be normal and come in the front."

Harry, 30, is reportedly ordered pork belly doused in spiced bourbon with a sweet potato purée, coming in at around $22. The royal sipped on a mineral water and later indulged in a $19 dessert platter.

"He told me how much he loved the food when he left," said Tim.

The Prince is currently on a one-month deployment in Australia with the local defense force Photo: Getty Images

At the end of the meal, the group split the bill and the Prince "pulled out his own money and threw it in the pot." Tim did note that his royal guest of honor left a "sizeable tip."

While Harry's presence may have caused excitement among local fans, fellow diners made sure not to disturb Prince William's younger brother during his meal.

"Everyone just left him alone, let him be, which I thought was a nice touch," said the restaurant owner. "He was a very nice guy, didn't want to be fussed over and it was a pleasure to have him."

With Kate set to give birth in London any day now, it may be some time before Harry meets his niece or nephew Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year Harry announced that he would be leaving the British armed forces in June, after 10 years of full-time service. The sporty royal, who holds the title of Captain Harry Wales in the army, will end his stint in Australia at the beginning of May.

He will then travel to nearby New Zealand, his first visit to the country, to undertake a week-long official tour.

Harry briefly returned to the UK at the end of April to congratulate and give awards to elite winners of the London Marathon, in his role as patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

It was thought that he would be able to meet his little niece or nephew if his sister-in-law Kate Middleton had given birth by then, however it seems the "great Kate wait" is still on.