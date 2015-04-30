Royal superfan receives birthday cake from Kensington Palace and HELLO!

As the entire world awaits news of Prince William and Kate Middleton's second royal baby, there's one superfan who is receiving special treatment. Terry Hutty, who has been camped outside the Lindo Wing for over a week, was treated to a birthday cake on his 80th birthday on Thursday. HELLO! gifted the festive dessert, which featured red and white icing.

The British fan has been patiently waiting outside Kate's maternity ward, decked out in his finest Union Jack-themed attire. HELLO!'s staff wasn't the only one who took notice — Kensington Palace also celebrated Terry's birthday by sending a cake and card.

Birthday boy Terry received a special creation from HELLO!



As expected, Terry was more than excited. The fan told photographers that he was "over the moon" to be recognized by the royal residence.



"Dear Terry, This comes with our best wishes on your 80th birthday," read the note, which was written on paper emblazoned with Prince William's monogram. "From the team at Kensington Palace."

Kensington Palace sent Terry a handwritten note on his 80th birthday



Terry's present was not the first time that Kensington Palace has sent edible gifts to royal fans waiting by the Lindo Wing. Just this past Tuesday, William and Kate arranged to have coffee, cakes and pastries sent to well-wishers outside the hospital.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the beloved couple, upon hearing of those camping outside the maternity unit where the little Prince or Princess will soon be born, arranged breakfast so that the waiting crowds knew "they were thinking of them."

Of course, as the pastry boxes were wrapped in pink ribbons, many began speculating it was a hint as to the gender of the baby. This time around, for Terry's birthday, the Palace made sure the ribbons were both pink and blue, thereby suppressing any more rumors.

Terry showed off his cake and card from the Palace