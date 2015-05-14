Princess of Cambridge's announcement placed on easel at Buckingham Palace

The announcement of the new Princess of Cambridge's birth has been placed on an easel at the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. At 12.30 pm on Saturday, a footman tasked with the job exited the palace's Privy Purse door carrying the all-important document. It was then placed on an ornate easel just behind the gates.



In keeping with royal tradition, the brief notice confirmed the news that Kate Middleton "was safely delivered of a daughter." Presented on palace-headed foolscap-sized paper, the framed bulletin also stated that the little Princess had come into the world at 8.34 am, weighing 8lbs, 3oz.

The easel was placed at Buckingham Palace at 12.30 pm Photo: Getty Images

Just a short time before, a press officer had left the Lindo Wing, where Prince William and Kate are enjoying precious first moments with their baby girl. The employee took the document with details of the baby's arrival on the two-mile journey to Buckingham Palace to deliver the official bulletin.

The practice of posting the bulletin to announce a royal birth has been in place for at least as long as Buckingham Palace has been the official royal residence, dating back from 1837.

The easel will be removed after 24 hours Photo: Getty Images

The announcement will be left in place for approximately 24 hours, then will be sent to the Privy Council Office for the details to be recorded in the Privy Council records.



Kensington Palace announced the safe arrival of the royal baby at 11 am on Saturday morning. The Twitter message confirmed that "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & members of both families have been informed. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."



After being admitted to the hospital, Kate was in labor for just over two hours under the supervision of consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston. Also present was consultant neonatologist Sunit Godambe, who both attended the birth of her first baby.



William and Kate's daughter is the first girl to have been born to a direct heir to the throne since the Queen gave birth to Princess Anne 64 years ago, and is the monarch's fifth great-grandchild.



While the baby's arrival was quickly announced, it may be a while before the nation finds out what the newest member of the royal family has been called. When Prince George arrived in July 2013, it was a few days before his proud new parents revealed his name.