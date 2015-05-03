Celebs go wild on Twitter for the new Princess of Cambridge

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the birth of their baby girl, celebrities and royal fans are rejoicing in their own right and are just as excited for the couple. Ever since the news was announced of the birth of the new Princess of Cambridge early Saturday morning social media has been aflutter with well-wishes for the royal couple and their new arrival from everyone from Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer to the Obamas and British Airways.





Royal well-wishers welcome the Princess of Cambridge Photo: Getty Images

Members of the media and hundreds of spectators have flocked to St. Mary’s Hospital as well as to Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the easel that displays the Princess of Cambridge's arrival similar to when her big brother Prince George was born.

Princess Diana's brother Charles took to Twitter to send his congratulations to the couple. He wrote, "Very lovely news from the Lindo Wing - so happy for all 4 of them."

When little George was born on July 22, 2013 and had his first official photo opp just a day later on the steps of the Lindo Wing, royal baby frenzy ensued. Ellen DeGeneres, who has said she is a very distant cousin of Duchess Kate, took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a boy! So happy for my cousin Kate and the future King of England.”

William and Kate were all smiles presenting their son Prince George Photo: Getty Images



First Lady Michelle Obama also wrote on the social media site, “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their son! Being a parent is the best job of all.” Reality royalty Khloe Kardashian even joined in and tweeted, “How phenomenal is this picture! Awww #PolkaDotPerfection #RoyalBaby."

See latest congrats for #PrincessofCambridge:

"On behalf of the American people, we wish the Duke and Duchess and their son George much joy." —President Obama: pic.twitter.com/TTThxVR0ob — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2015

Very lovely news from the Lindo Wing - so happy for all 4 of them. — Charles Spencer (@cspencerbooks) May 2, 2015

It's a girl for William and Kate. So sweet!!!!! — Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) May 2, 2015

Congratulations to Prince William and Duchess Kate! Daughters are wonderful! — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) May 2, 2015

Congratulations William and Kate. So excited to see our new little princess!! #itsagirl  — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 2, 2015

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their pink little HRH! @ClarenceHouse  — OfficialAmandaHolden (@Amanda_Holden) May 2, 2015

Congratulations to the Royal family on their new little PRINCESS!! — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) May 2, 2015

Wonderful news of the birth of baby girl. Wishing our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge huge congratulations! @KensingtonRoyal — Place2Be (@Place2Be) May 2, 2015

HMS Lancaster, known as the ‘Queen’s Frigate’, sent a message of congratulations to @KensingtonRoyal on the new birth pic.twitter.com/gBPY85Atp0 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) May 2, 2015

She's here! Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their healthy baby girl. #RoyalBabypic.twitter.com/H3yqqTg5vY — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 2, 2015

@KensingtonRoyal Congratulations to the entire extended family — Bibhu Mohapatra (@BibhuMohapatra) May 2, 2015

Many Congratulations to The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their daughter! Great news! @KensingtonRoyal — Tusk (@TuskTrust) May 2, 2015

If Kate takes my baby name we are gonna have some very unnecessary and improbable, impossible words. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 2, 2015

Look I'm just relieved the royal baby was born in time for her to watch the Pacquiao/Mayweather fight — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 2, 2015

It's a girl yay! @KensingtonRoyal so happy for the #Royals I can see Diana beaming from heaven! Congrats. — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) May 2, 2015

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby girl. I'm absolutely delighted for them. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 2, 2015

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of a daughter. Margie & I wish the young Princess a long and happy life. — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) May 2, 2015

Incredible news. I couldn't be happier for William and Kate. Happy to hear that mother and daughter are fine. It's not a bad day to be born  Posted by David Beckham on Saturday, May 2, 2015

I cannot imagine giving birth & looking so beautiful & put together right after #RoyalBaby — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 2, 2015



