The Middletons, Charles and Camilla visit William and Kate's baby girl

New grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla visited William and Kate's baby girl at Kensington Palace on Sunday. The joyful relatives were soon joined by one of Wiliam and Kate's long-time friends, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, who is godmother to Prince George.



Proud grandma Carole understandably can't stay away from her adorable new granddaughter. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, who is believed to have held down the fort and looked after Prince George on Saturday while Kate was giving birth, was spotted returning to Kensington Palace to spend some more quality time with the new arrival.

Carole Middleton was spotted driving into Kensington Palace Photo: Getty Images

"Their Royal Highnesses were today visited by The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Mr and Mrs Middleton, and Pippa Middleton," a Kensington Palace spokesman said Sunday.

Carole, who is frequently spotted driving in and out of the royal residence in her black Range Rover, arrived to see the little Princess of Cambridge early on Sunday morning. The 60-year-old businesswoman was not alone in the car; excited new aunt Pippa Middleton, 31, sat in the passenger seat and shortly after their arrival, Michael Middleton was spotted driving into the Palace too.

Mother and daughter are keen to help William and Kate in their first days as parents of two Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after the Middletons visited, Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at the Palace where the Duchess of Cornwall smiled and waved from the passenger's seat. They stayed about an hour-and-a-half before heading back out and leaving William and Kate to bond more with their new bundle of joy.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met their granddaughter together on Sunday morning Photo: Getty Images





Emilia Jardine-Paterson (pictured at her godson Prince George's christening) also visited the new royal baby Photo: Getty Images

The Queen will likely meet the baby in the coming days as she is staying at her Sandringham estate until Tuesday, but reports suggest that the little girl was mentioned during prayers at the Norfolk service the monarch attended on Sunday morning. The Queen's moniker, Elizabeth, is also likely to be featured in the Princess of Cambridge's full name.

The Queen will meet the new Princess in the coming days Photo: Getty Images

Unfortunately, uncle Prince Harry is unable to visit his new niece due to his military service in Sydney. But he released a statement saying, "She is absolutely beautiful. I can't wait to meet her."

Prince Harry will meet his new niece later this month Photo: Getty Images

A Palace spokesman added, "The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the messages of congratulations they have received from people all over the world. It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter."

While the royal couple's newborn was sleeping soundly when she was presented to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, less than 12 hours after she was born, it was no doubt a tiring night in the Cambridge household.

Having Carole, who showed William and Kate the ropes when they became parents for the first time in July 2013, by their sides as they adapt to their new family dynamic will be of great comfort to the new parents. Royal watchers, however, have suggested that Pippa may take a more active role with William and Kate's child and she is high on the list of potential godparents for the little girl.

William and Kate showed off their new baby girl on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate could also choose to acknowledge the Duchess's younger sister in the name they choose for their daughter. Odds on the couple calling their baby Charlotte, which is Pippa's middle name, were slashed earlier in the week as it became the most popular choice for bets in the UK.