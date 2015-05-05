Meet Charlotte Elizabeth Diana! Princess of Cambridge has been named

Just two days after the world welcomed a new little princess, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed that their new bundle of joy is named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana,” the Palace tweeted on Monday. "The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."

Meet Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple revealed the name of the baby just two days after she was born a healthy 8 pounds and 3 ounces. The decision on the name was made quickly compared to Princess Diana and Prince Charles who took a week before revealing William's four names, William Arthur Philip Louis.

As fourth in line to throne, the Princess of Cambridge follows her big brother who has the very regal name of Prince George Alexander Louis, which was announced two days after his birth as well. And given the fact that the Duke and Duchess are following tradition it is likely that the Queen approved of the newborn's name.

Will and Kate also revealed Prince George's name two days after his birth Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte has a lot of significance to the royal couple and is rich in history according to Nameberry. It is the female version of Charles in honor of grandfather Prince Charles. It is also the middle name of Pippa, Kate's sister, making it the perfect combination of both families. The first name could also be after Queen Charlotte who was George III's wife and had 15 children with him.

It's pretty obvious why Elizabeth is an important family name. Not only does the current Queen and William's grandmother go by that name, but her mother was Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother as well. Both Elizabeths were beloved by their country, as the second royal baby will undoubtedly be. Elizabeth is also Kate's middle name, as well as her mother’s middle name.

There are many beloved Elizabeths throughout history Photo: Getty Images

Naming the baby Diana as a second middle name is an obvious nod to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana. The Duke has spoken about her throughout his courtship with Kate even giving the Duchess her ring for their engagement. It's "my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement."

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana has a total of three names, like her brother, Prince George Alexander Louis, a break from the more traditional four names given to royals. William‘s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis, while his brother is Henry Charles Albert David.

New parents Charles and Diana proudly showed off Prince William Photo: Getty Images

A classic girls’ name that’s become increasingly popular in recent years, Charlotte is set to break into the USTop 10. Charlotte is currently Number 20 in England, 21 in Scotland, and also in the Top 50 in Wales, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In a version of American royalty, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former president Bill and presidential candidate Hillary, named her baby daughter Charlotte last year. Princess Caroline of Monaco also has a now-grown daughter named Charlotte.

Prior to announcing the name, Will,32, and Kate, 33, introduced their new baby to the world outside St. Mary's hospital in London on Saturday hours after giving birth. The couple later left for Kensington Palace where their families visited the new parents on Sunday.

