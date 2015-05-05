Princess Beatrice to fellow dyslexia sufferers: 'Don't give up'

Princess Beatrice of York knows a thing or two about overcoming obstacles — and she isn't afraid to share it. The young royal, 26, discussed her own struggles with dyslexia during a visit on April 27 to the Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in Lichfield, Staffordshire. Beatrice, who was helping unveil a new elementary school classroom, opened up about her own challenges with young students, who were grateful to hear her story.

Excited pupils welcomed Princess Beatrice to Lichfield's Maple Hayes Dyslexia School http://t.co/lWDLVDBd5opic.twitter.com/dEWOjJznk2 — Lichfield Mercury (@LichMercury) April 28, 2015

What an amazing day we had yesterday showing Princess Beatrice around Maple Hayes Dyslexia School. #SWOOSHpic.twitter.com/c2dGeJyeXK — Clive Reeves PR Ltd (@clivereevespr) April 28, 2015



“[It] was hard,” she said on being diagnosed with dyslexia. “But it also created an opportunity for me to come here today and talk to you. The one thing I want to say is not to give up. Learning is the gateway to adventure.”

The school's children, who greeted the royal with cheers and flowers, were visibly moved by the Princess' vulnerability. It's a role Beatrice takes seriously. According to the school's founder, Dr. Neville Brown, Beatrice had “done her homework” about the school’s unique teaching methods and made efforts to have an easy rapport with the children.

Dyslexia is an issue close to Princess Beatrice's heart Photo: Getty Images

Beatrice also attended the opening of the Ormiston Horizon Academy in Stoke, where she sat in on a math class and listened to a student samba band. The school caters to children with a wide range of special needs, a place which Beatrice described as "a wonderful place of learning and achievement."

"I can't wait to see what comes next," she told staff members, thanking them for "for bringing it all to life."

Just how much did Beatrice enjoy her day of learning? To the point where she exclaimed “I am full of school envy.”

Watch a video of Beatrice's anticipated arrival: