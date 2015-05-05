Queen Elizabeth meets Princess Charlotte for first time on Tuesday

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte for the first time on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate Middletonwere joined by Her Majesty in their apartment at Kensington Palace.

The 89-year-old was previously expected to meet with the 3-day-old before her name was announced on Monday. However, she will surely have been honored to learn that William and Kate had chosen to name their first daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in recognition of her.

The Queen will meet Princess Charlotte on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Her Majesty missed the arrival of her fifth great-grandchild on Saturday because she was carrying out a day of engagements in Yorkshire. The monarch did give a nod to the new Princess of Cambridge by sporting a vibrant fuchsia outfit, and thanked well-wishers for their congratulatory messages during her visit to Richmond Castle in North Yorkshire.

Another visitor on Tuesday was a Registrar from Westminster Register Office who took the formal registration of Princess Charlotte's birth. Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have formally registered the birth of Princess Charlotte. The Duke of Cambridge signed the birth register at Kensington Palace this afternoon, witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office."

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 5, 2015 at 6:51am PDT



Other members of the royal family to have already met the new Princess include an "absolutely delighted" Prince Charles and Camilla. Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton also visited the family at Kensington Palace along with their daughter Pippa on Sunday.

Meanwhile Prince Harry has said that he "can't wait" to meet his "absolutely beautiful" niece when he returns from Australia.

William and Kate welcomed their first daughter on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

Following the Queen's visit, William and Kate are expected to make the journey to their country residence, Anmer Hall, where they will spend private time together as a family. The couple will spend the next few weeks at their country retreat where they will adjust to life as a family of four and help Prince George settle into his new role as a big brother.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was born on May 2 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Since the birth, the couple has expressed their gratitude for all the well wishes received across the globe.

A statement posted on Twitter read, "The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the messages of congratulations they have received from people all over the world. It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter."