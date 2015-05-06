Princess Charlotte heads to Anmer Hall with William, Kate and George

The Cambridges say goodbye to London. On Wednesday, Prince William, Kate Middleton along with Prince George and their newest addition Princess Charlotte left Kensington Palace for their country residence Anmer Hall. The royal couple will call their 10-bedroom mansion on the Queen's Sandringham estate home for the next few months, wherethey will settle into life as a family of four.

Making their exit on Wednesday afternoon, the Duke of Cambridge drove his family 110 miles north of London while Kate sat in the passenger seat of the black Range Rover. The couple’s two children were comfortable in the back.

For the three hour trip, Kate had her hair pulled away from her face and wore a floral printed Brisa shawl from Beulah London and Anoushka pearl drop earrings. The Duchess looked relaxed and happy as they began their journey to Norfolk, while William was sporting a pair of glasses and a blue check shirt.





Kate and William drove their two children home to Anmer Hall on Wednesday



It is Princess Charlotte's first outing since she left the Lindo Wing in her mother's arms on Saturday evening to head to Kensington Palace. During her short stay at their London residence, Charlotte was visited by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles (twice) and Camilla as well as Carole, Michael and Pippa Middleton.

Prince George's little sister was born on May 2 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, weighing 8lbs. 3oz. In a statement posted on Twitter, the couple expressed their gratitude for all the well-wishes received from across the globe: "The Duke and Duchess are hugely grateful for the messages of congratulations they have received from people all over the world. It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter."





The couple have spent£1.5 million (roughly $2.3 million) upgrading Anmer Hall to the home of Kate's dreams



Although this is no doubt an exciting time as they settle in with their new daughter, it is also just as exciting to finally call Anmer Hall home. William and Kate spent two years renovating the Georgian property, and it now has all the comfort and privacy they will need to adjust to the new dynamic of juggling two young children. The house now has a new driveway, a modern swimming pool, tennis court and a conservatory to make it the perfect family home.

Kate, who grew up in the quiet village of Bucklebury, seems keen to emulate her countryside upbringing with her own children and her mother Carole is expected to be move in to help out with childcare. Many of the couple’s close friends are also close and will no doubt be dropping by to see the new baby.