Adorable Princess Estelle learns to ride bike in palace gardens

Like most three-year-olds, learning to ride a bike is major milestone. The same holds true for Princess Estelle of Sweden, except her lessons are at a royal palace. Anew set of photosreleased by the Swedish royal family show the adorable tot in the garden at Haga Palace, examining plants and riding her bicycle.



Dressed in a pink helmet, light pink jacket and matching trousers, Estelle was snapped cycling around on her vibrant red and pink bike, complete with a white basket and training wheels.

Sweden's future queen showed off her set of wheels in the gardens at Haga Palace Photo Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden





Designed as a grand house rather than an official residence, the 19th century Italian-style mansion Haga Palace has an informal and cosy feel. Crown Princess Victoria, 37, and Prince Daniel, 41, often enjoy time with their daughter Estelle in the palace's private gardens and the surrounding open space, Hagaparken.



Future queen Estelle will soon have a number of new playmates, given that her aunt Princess Madeleine recently relocated to Sweden from New York with her family. Madeleine, who previously lived in the Big Apple with her British-American husband Chris O'Neill, will now no doubt ensure that her one-year-old daughterLeonore enjoys some quality time with her cousin Estelle.

Estelle will welcome another cousin when Princess Madeleine gives birth in June Photo Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden





In June the pregnant princess is also expected to welcome a little brother or sister for Leonore, and it surely won't be long until the young trio are able to play in the gardens at Haga Palace together.



In February it was confirmed that while she gave birth to Leonore in New York, Madeleine's second child would be born in Sweden. "The whole family is living in Stockholm,"said press officer Margareta Thorgren. "And right now Princess Madeleine and Princess Leonore are registered here. We will have to see how the future unfolds."



While Madeleine's exact due date is unknown, royal watchers have speculated that it may coincide with her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding toSofia Hellqvist on June 13.