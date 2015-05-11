Kate Middleton pens sweet letter in support of Children's Hospice Week

Kate Middleton may be on maternity leave caring for new daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George, but the Duchess took the time towrite a heartfelt letter in support of Children's Hospice Week. "For families of children with life-limiting conditions, every moment is precious and every memory needs to be cherished and celebrated," the letter from Kensington Palace said.

The sweet note continued saying, "Children's hospices strive to create happy moments in the most difficult times any family could face. I hope you will join me in supporting Children's Hospice Week and work to make every moment count for all of our families."

Kate has written a letter in support of Children's Hospice Week Photo: Getty Images

The letter was released by charity Together for Short Lives which leads Children's Hospice Week from May 11-17.

Barbara Gelb OBE, CEO of Together for Short Lives said, "Children's Hospice Week this year is all about helping children and families make the most of the time they have together. The campaign raises awareness about all the important services supporting these families and how they focus on life, however short it may be."

The cause is one close to Kate's heart as she has been a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices since January 2012.

William and Kate welcomed their daughter on May 2 Photo: Getty Images

The new mom is currently at her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Prince William and their children settling into life as a family of four after giving birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on May 2.

In a statement posted on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, the couple expressed their gratitude for all the well-wishes received from across the globe, "It means a great deal to them that so many people have celebrated the arrival of their new daughter."