Queen Elizabeth dresses down, drives herself to annual Windsor horse show

While she always looks and acts regal, Queen Elizabeth stepped out looking uncharacteristically casual while attending the Royal Windsor Horse show. The reigning monarch is usually dressed to the nines for annual races such as Ascot and the Epsom Derby, but in early May, she decided to go casual for her off-duty day out.

Photo: Getty Images

Wearing a bright blue skirt paired with a white shirt, navy blue cardigan and blazer, the Queen looked pleased to be out and about. To prove how down-to-earth she really is, the sprightly 89-year-old pleased onlookers when she strode to her Range Rover later in the day and took to the wheel to drive herself home, albeit with a bodyguard in the passenger seat.

Photo: Rex

Despite her low-key nature at the event, members of the royal family still had to follow protocol around the Queen. Camilla dropped to one knee and curtsied as she greeted the monarch. The formality quickly turned into casual talk as the pair giggled together looking in high spirits as they enjoyed an afternoon of racing.

Photo: Getty Images

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is an unmissable event in the Queen's diary. She has attended every single year since its inception in 1943 when it began as a wartime fundraising event. As an experienced horse rider with much knowledge of equestrian matters, the Queen was in her element as she inspected the program and watched the action alongside fellow horse enthusiasts. She has grown up around horses and has shown no signs of giving up one of her favorite pastimes.

In 2014, the much-loved royal was snapped going for a ride with the head of her stables, Terry Pendry. The Queen has about 25 animals or so, and is also a keen breeder, often buying horses from Kentucky to maintain lineage.

Click the picture below for more of the Queen's casual day out:

Photo: Rex



