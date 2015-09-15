14 kids that stole Prince Harry's heart in New Zealand

After the arrival of niece Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry certainly has kids on the brain. He's not only given sweet comments about the new royal baby calling her "beautiful," but he also charmed children all over New Zealand during his one-week visit.

Earlier in the week, the 30-year-old commented on wanting to have kids saying, "Of course I would love to have kids right now but there's a process that one has to go through and tours like this are great fun." While on that tour, the royal has been meeting with thousands of fans at a variety of engagements and has seemingly taken a special interest cooing at babies and chatting with youngsters.

Click on the picture below to see all of the kids that stole Harry's heart:

Photo: Getty Images

Harry was all smiles when two young kids on Stewart Island presented him with a daisy on May 10 and the next day when meeting with students at Halfmoon Bay School in Oban.

During his visit to Christchurch, he also bumped into former teacher, Vicky McBratley, who cared for him at Ludgrove School meeting her three children, Hayden, 11, Summer, 10, and Sienna, 8.

That same day, Harry also stopped to speak to fellow redhead, Riley Harris, 6, who was holding a placard saying: "Keep calm. Ginger is the spice of life." The Prince told the little boy: "Gingers rule. Don't ever let anyone hassle you about it, and hang that sign up above your bed."

Photo: Getty Images

His visit also included meeting children of servicemen and women during a visit to Linton Military Base on May 13 and playing a game of touch rugby with them. And to top off his final day, he even helped a little girl put her slipper on in true Prince Charming and Cinderella style.

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Prince Harry began his visit to New Zealand on May 9 and attended events in Wellington, Invercargill, Stewart Island, Christchurch, Linton, Whanganui and Auckland. The royal ended his trip with a warm thank you to the whole country. "I'd like to end by thanking everyone I have met over the last week for the hugely warm welcome," he said via the Kensington Palace twitter page.

Meanwhile, brother Prince William has been at home in Norfolk with wife Kate Middleton adjusting to life as a family of four.

Photo: Getty Images