Prince Harry pranks veteran royal photographer during New Zealand trip

Prince Harry certainly is a royal known for his playful and lighthearted nature. So, it came as no surprise that while at an engagement in New Zealand on Friday, he took the opportunity to have a little fun with the paint on hand.

The fiery red head was having his palm painted purple in order to add his handprint to a wall display at the Turn Your Life Around Trust when he quickly dashed over to long-time royal photographer Arthur Edwards and planted his paint-covered hand on the 74-year-old's forehead.

Arthur Edwards has been photographing the royal family for decades Photo: Getty Images

Video footage of the hilarious moment shows Harry turning to check where Arthur was standing while holding his right hand out to be painted. The lady painting Harry's hand then pointed to a spot on the wall that was free for him to leave his mark, but before she was able to look back, the Prince had dashed across the room to cover Arthur with the paint.

Lively Harry was in high spirits during the engagement Photo: Getty Images

The action was met with gasps and laughter, and one of the event leaders was heard exclaiming "Oh my God, I can't believe you just did that!" Kensington Palace's official Twitter account later shared a short video from the engagement, notably including Harry's cheeky act. "Prince Harry plonks a purple handprint on @arthurjedwards's head at #TYLA #RoyalVisitNZ."



Harry was at the Turn Your Life Around Trust to the see the work the center does for at-risk youth in South Auckland. The 30-year-old spent the afternoon playing pool, table soccer and ping pong with local teenagers who have been supported by the organization.

Harry is on a tour of New Zealand until May 16 Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Harry had paid a visit to Southern Cross Campus School where he enjoyed Maori and Pasifika cultural performances before presenting several awards to high-achieving students. Prince William's brother then traveled to the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit at Middlemore Hospital where he met with several wheelchair-bound former rugby players and other patients undergoing treatment.

Harry, who knelt down so as to be able to speak to patients face-to-face, discussed exercises from their rehabilitation programs with them and encouraged them to stay dedicated to their recovery.