Prince William makes first appearance since Charlotte's birth in Switzerland

Prince William isn't set to return back to work until June, but his royal duties still continue. The Duke of Cambridge has briefly left Kate Middleton with their newborn daughter Charlotte to support a cause close to his heart. The Prince attended a meeting of the United for Wildlife movement — a foundation he created with his wife, and Prince Harry — in Switzerland.

It's the first time the father of two has been seen in public since he and Kate left Kensington Palace with their newborn baby girl and big brother Prince George as they headed to their country retreat Anmer Hall.

The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Switzerland for the @united4wildlife Taskforce talks chaired by @WilliamJHaguepic.twitter.com/EeVofKbjQc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2015

Looking smart and alert at the event, William did an excellent job of hiding the fatigue he must be feeling with a small baby in the house. The taskforce aims to break the link between suppliers and consumers in the illegal wildlife trade, a subject he spoke about to President Obama and Hillary Clinton on his and Kate's visit to New York City and Washington D.C. last year.

William has taken a combination of unpaid leave and paternity leave and is not expected at his other job as an air ambulance pilot until June 1.

Prince William is in Switzerland attending a meeting of the United for Wildlife movement Photo: Getty Images

The Cambridges have spent the last few weeks introducing Charlotte Elizabeth Diana to the rest of the family. Prince Charles, who previously admitted he wanted a little girl, had two visits with his granddaughter — one the day after her birth and another two days after that. He has been telling well-wishers that she is "very beautiful."

The Queen, who said she loved having another great-granddaughter was also driven to Kensington Palace to see Charlotte.

Harry, who has just returned from Australia and New Zealand has not yet had the pleasure of meeting the newest member of the family. Asked when he will see Charlotte, the royal said during the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday: "We'll wait and see. That still hasn't happened yet. I only got back yesterday afternoon. Time will tell when I have a chance."

It is the first time we have seen the Prince since he and Kate left for Anmer Hall Photo: Getty Images

The Prince did, however, receive one of the first pictures of his niece sent by William before everyone else in the world had seen her on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.