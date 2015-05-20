Prince William gushes Princess Charlotte is 'good,' reveals secret talent

After taking two weeks off to help wife Kate Middleton with their newborn daughter, Prince William is back to his royal duties. There is no doubt that Princess Charlotte is clearly still on the royal's mind. He was honoring reggae star Brinsley Forde at Windsor Castle when the pair talked about their children. William confirmed two-week-old Charlotte was doing well. "She's fine. She's good," he said about his bundle of joy.

Brinsley Forde chats to Prince William during the historic ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday Photo: PA



Speaking to People magazine, Brinsley added that he "congratulated [William] on Charlotte and we spent a little time talking, as my son Jermaine's about to have a little one. So he congratulated me too."

The 32-year-old Prince also revealed a surprising musical talent, admitting to Brinsley that he can play the bass guitar. Brinsley told the media after the ceremony, "I've just got a new bass player, you might know him as the Duke of Cambridge. He said 'I'm a bit good on the bass guitar' so I'm thinking of signing him up, but he's got such a lot of other duties I don't know whether he'll have time to do it."





Brinsley became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Photo: PA

This is William's second royal duty in a week. He left the Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn daughter and Prince George on Monday to fly to Switzerland for a meeting of the United for Wildlife movement, a foundation he created with the Duchess and Prince Harry. It was the first time the father-of-two has been seen in public since he and Kate left Kensington Palace with their children and headed for their country retreat Anmer Hall.

On Wednesday, William will visit England's Womens soccer team at the National Football Centre at St. George's Park as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Canada. William's busy week will continue with an appearance at a gala to mark the 25th anniversary of the Tusk Trust on Thursday evening where he is expected to make a short speech in front of the 300 guests.

The engagements come ahead of William's return to work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance service on June 1.