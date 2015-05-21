Queen Letizia, King Felipe celebrate Princess Leonor's First Communion

It was a big day for the Spanish royals as Princess Leonor stepped out on Wednesday for her First Holy Communion. The 9-year-old, who is the heir to the throne, was accompanied by her younger sister Infanta Sofía, dad King Felipe VI and her always stylish mom, Queen Letizia.

The 42-year-old royal embraced the sunshine in a pale green Felipe Varela dress and a lace coat that is embroidered with six shades of green thread. In true Letizia style, the Queen added a quirky touch to her elegant outfit, completing her look with a pair of transparent peep-toe Magrit heels reminiscent of Cinderella's famous shoes.

Click the image for more photos from Leonor's big day:

Princess Leonor of Spain (in uniform) was accompanied by her parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and her sister Infanta Sofía Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Leonor, who arrived to the Asunción de Nuestra Señora church in Aravaca, was dressed smartly in her navy and grey school uniform. The young royal added an all important accessory to her outfit — a rosary that she wore around her neck. Perhaps inspired by her mother, who is a fan of braids, Leonor had her hair swept back to reveal her pretty face.

Growing up with the grace and manners fit for a princess, Leonor politely turned to photographers and gave them a big smile and a wave as she arrived. She also spoke with reporters after the communion and shared, "I'm going to celebrate at home."

The sisters shared a giggle as they arrived at the church Photo: Getty Images

Her sister Sofía, who is only one year younger than her and is named after her paternal grandmother, shared a giggle with her older sibling. The 8-year-old looked sweet in a white dress with a big blue bow and a headband to match.

The royal family was accompanied to the religious ceremony by some of Letizia's relatives and Felipe's parents, Juan Carlos I and his Greece-born wife Sofía.

When Juan Carlos I abdicated the throne in favor of his son in June 2014, his granddaughter Leonor became the youngest heir presumptive in Europe. When the princess takes the throne, she will be Spain's first queen regent since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

Click the image for more photos from Leonor's big day:





Queen Letizia showed off her style credentials in a lace coat and a green dress Photo: Getty Images