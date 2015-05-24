The week's best royal style: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mathilde, Queen Letizia

Royals around the world are welcoming spring by adding a bit of color to their stunning wardrobes. Of course, Queen Elizabeth led the way this week as she headed to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with grandson Prince Harry. The stylish monarch chose a chic bright blue coat for the occasion, which featured a darker blue trim. She completed her ensemble with a pair of white gloves, as well as patent blue shoes that matched her handbag.

Queen Elizabeth was stunning in blue Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands coordinated their brightly-colored outfits with Maxima in a solid orange-hued dress and large matching hat with a hint of a blue feather. Playing off the same color scheme, Mathilde donned a blue and orange dress paired with a matching hat and shoes as both royals attended the opening of the sculpture exhibition Vormidable in the Netherlands.

Queen Mathilde and Queen Maxima had perfectly coordinated outfits Photo: Getty Images

Fully embracing a colorful week, Queen Maxima also showcased her style credentials in a dazzling yellow and patterned gown as she attended the Apples of Orange Awards in The Netherlands. She completed her effortlessly glamorous ensemble with yellow suede heels.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands loved colorful outfits this week Photo: Getty Images

Some royals chose a more monochromatic color palette this week with Queen Letizia donning a few black and white ensembles highlighting her chic business attire sense. The Spanish Queen wore a floral patterned dress in the simple colors while attending the Royal Guards flag ceremony and a color-blocked frock for another occasion this week.

Queen Letizia donned a few black and white outfits this week Photo: Getty Images

Following in Letizia's footsteps, Princess Mary of Denmark also topped best-dressed lists around the world when she arrived for the grand opening of ECCO Store in Munich, Germany. The mother-of-four turned heads in a simple yet elegant black skirt and white top. She added a bit of edge to the look with a pair of snake skin heels.

