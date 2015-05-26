Prince Harry named MVP at polo match after meeting Princess Charlotte

Shortly after meeting his baby niece Princess Charlotte for the first time, Prince Harry showed his polo prowess, swapping his more formal attire for horse-riding gear to take part in a match with some of his close pals. The day wasn't just about a good time – the 30-year-old Prince, who has just completed a month-long training stint with the army in Australia as well as a tour of New Zealand, was actually resuming his royal duties.

Harry was competing in the Maserati Jerudong Park Trophy match, held at the Cirencester Park Polo Club on Sunday, as patron of children's charity WellChild. The royal looked like a total pro, sporting a bright green shirt emblazoned with the organization's name as well as a number 1 printed on the back.



CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Prince Harry competed in a charity polo match Photo: Getty Images

At the end of the day, Harry's team may have lost, but the Prince was still crowned "Most Valuable Player" at the end of the match, according to The Telegraph.

The fun-loving fifth-in-line to the throne showed no signs of defeat as he posed for group photos after the game and shared a laugh with his friend and rival on the pitch, George Spencer-Churchill, the son of the 12th Duke of Marlborough.





The Queen's grandson was named "Most Valuable Player" at the end of the match Photo: Getty Images

It was roughly this time last year when Harry took part in the annual Cirencester match joined by his older brother Prince William. It was then that another royal star, William's son Prince George, stole the show as he was pictured crawling for the first time.

George's mother, Kate Middleton, was keeping a close eye on the little one, who was just 10 months old at the time, as he hit the public milestone. The toddler's dad William, who welcomed second child Charlotte with Kate just over three weeks ago, was notably absent from this year's charity match. He has, however, taken on various royal duties in the past week following a short paternity leave.





The day before Harry had met his baby niece Princess Charlotte for the first time Photo: Getty Images

Because of his busy work schedule, Harry only had the chance to meet his newborn niece just a day before he competed in the polo match.

Twitter user Jake Cottrell spotted Harry near Anmer Hall, William and Kate's country home in Norfolk. "I have just seen Prince Harry driving through Brandon in the nicest Range Rover I've ever seen," the royal watcher posted on Twitter.