Prince William set to address 1,400 guests at Jewish fundraising dinner

It's clear Prince William takes his royal and daddy duties very seriously as he has been splitting his time between making several official engagements and spending time at home with wife Kate Middleton raising two babies under two. After a whirlwind tour last week, the Prince has been laying low following the birth of his second child Princess Charlotte in early May, but the future King is back to filling up his work calendar with various royal and charity engagements.

On Thursday June 11, William will attend a special fundraising dinner organized by Jewish Care to celebrate the charity's 25th anniversary.

Prince William will speak in front of 1,400 guests at the fundraising dinner Photo: Getty Images

According to Kensington Palace, William will meet staff, volunteers and supporters who work for the charity as well as its clients during the event held at Alexandra Palace in north London. William will then take the stage and deliver a speech to the 1,400 dinner guests.

Jewish Care looks after more than 7,000 people every week, caring for those with physical and sensory disabilities as well as those who have experienced a stroke or have Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The charity also runs a youth leadership program to encourage young people to volunteer in their local community. On top of this, Jewish Care is also responsible for the Holocaust Survivor's Centre, which supports Jewish survivors of the World War II atrocity.

The future King welcomed his second baby Princess Charlotte with his wife Kate a few weeks ago Photo: Getty Images

At the beginning of this year, William gave a moving speech in which he spoke about keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive to "learn from the past and create a safer future."

The 32-year-old royal, who was speaking on the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, said, "We remember all those who suffered so terribly in the monstrous evil of the Holocaust. We must never forget the indescribable suffering, the millions of lives shattered and the human impact behind the statistics."

His grandmother Queen Elizabeth has also shown her support and is patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

William recently gave a speech for the Tusk Trust Photo: Getty Images

The event will come a little over a week after William returns to his job as an air ambulance pilot on June 1 and less than a month after he handed out awards on behalf of the Queen, met with England's women's soccer team, flew to Switzerland for his other charity United for Wildlife and gave a speech at a celebration for the conservation charity Tusk Trust.