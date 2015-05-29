Queen Margrethe's grandson tests his DJ skills on Danish radio station

Turn up the royal volume! Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 15-year-old grandson Prince Nikolai has hit Danish radio waves to make his debut as a DJ. P4 Weekend, which welcomes a different guest DJ every week to play their favorite music and answer questions from listeners, invited Nikolai on the air – and it seems he was quite the hit.

Prince Nikolai (third from left) with his father Prince Joachim, brother Felix and stepmother Princess Marie Photo: REX



The teenager, who usually remains out of the spotlight, opened up about his tastes, revealing that he loves deep house music, and the first album he ever listened to was Justin Timberlake's 2006 record FutureSex/LoveSounds. His favorite song? The Matoma remix of The Notorious BIG and Ja Rule's "Old Thing Back" because it makes him "very happy" when he hears it.



Proud to welcome their royal guest to the show, the radio station shared a photo of Nikolai taken during his interview on their Facebook page. "Prince Nikolai is not usually someone who stands up and makes statements to the press," DJ Maria Hollænder captioned the snap. "But when it comes to music, the young prince has so much passion that he chose to share his opinion."

The radio station shared a snap of Nikolai, wearing his school uniform, with DJ Maria Hollænder on Facebook



Nikolai, who is seventh-in-line to the Danish throne, is the eldest son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg– who divorced in 2005 when he was 5 years old.

The Prince, whose full title is His Highness Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Count of Monpezat, has a 12-year-old brother Prince Felix as well as two younger half-siblings: Prince Henrik,6, and Princess Athena, 3, from his father's marriage to Princess Marie.





Nikolai stood alongside his grandmother Queen Margrethe for a balcony wave Photo: REX



The family regularly step out together at official events, including the recent celebrations for Queen Margrethe II's 75th birthday – where Nikolai was spotted taking a photo of the view from the balcony at Amalienborg Palace on his camera phone.

And if Prince Nikolai attends Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist's wedding next month with his uncle and aunt Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, he might get some DJ tips: chart-topper Avicii is reportedly spinning at the nuptials. "Carl Philip is a really cool guy," the artist said on Swedish radio station NRJ, reports The Local.se.