Princess Madeleine of Sweden set to move her family to London

Though she lived in New York with husband Chris O'Neill for several years and calls Sweden home, Princess Madeleine and her family will soon be residing in London, according to the Swedish media outlet The Local. The royal court announced on Wednesday that Madeleine, her husband and daughter Princess Leonore will all be living in the British capital before the end of the year.

"The whole family intends to move to England at some point in autumn," press spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "The plan has always been that the family eventually would move on. Chris' business is mainly in England."

It has been confirmed that Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill are setting up home in London Photo: Getty Images



The confirmation comes after several months of speculation that the Princess and her husband of two years were going to make London their home. While Chris and Madeleine had been living in New York, the city where they first met, they returned to Sweden in December with the intention of finding a new base in Europe.

If the move does take place in the fall, it will come after Madeleine has welcomed her second child in her home country this summer. It was confirmed in February that 32-year-old Madeleine, who is currently eight months pregnant, would give birth in Sweden this June, around the same time as her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding.

Madeleine and Chris will be moving with their daughter Leonore and their second baby Photo: Getty Images



Living in London will mean that Madeleine, Chris and their children will be closer to their families, including grandparents, aunts and cousins.



According to The Local,Chris' mother Eva O'Neill lives in central London, while his sister Tatyana "is based on an eighteenth century estate just outside the city."

Sweden's Expressennewspaper has also previously reported that 40-year-old Chris has a "large circle of friends" in the UK.

The happy couple tied the knot in June 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Princess Madeleine moved to New York in 2010, shortly after the end of her engagement to Jonas Bergstrom. Two years later in 2012 she crossed paths with London-born financier Chris and the pair went on to marry in June 2013.



They welcomed their first child in February 2014, and on December 19 announced the happy news they are expecting their second baby.