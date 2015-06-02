Princes William and Harry mingle with Hollywood A-listers after playing polo

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry enjoyed some bonding time with each other – and Hollywood celebrities from Samuel L. Jackson to Chris Hemsworth – as they played in the glamorous Audi Polo Challenge over the weekend. The two British Princes were seen laughing together while they showed off their horsemanship in London's Coworth Park, where they took to the field in aid of three charities: Centre Point, Child Bereavement UK and WellChild.

Princes William and Harry enjoyed a day out together at the Audi Polo Challenge Photo: Getty Images



William, 32, and Harry, 30, looked every inch the royal sportsmen, wearing riding boots and white polo uniforms as they chatted amiably on and off horseback. At one point, the younger Prince wrapped his arm around his brother's neck for a hug.



The sports event came ahead of William's return to work after taking three weeks of sometimes sleepless paternity leave following the birth of his and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte. Of course, the new addition to the family wasn't far from anyone's minds – the director of Audi UK even gave William an adorable pair of bright pink rain boots for his new baby.



Prince William received a gift for his baby daughter Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

The duo were in good company on their day out – Harry enjoyed chatting to Hollywood star Samuel at the after-polo party. The Pulp Fiction actor looked as cool as ever in a blazer and rounded specs as he chatted animatedly with royals and celebrities alike.



Prince Harry seemed to get along well with Samuel L Jackson Photo: Getty Images



Actress Emily Blunt was also on the sidelines with her sister Felicity and Stanley Tucci to cheer on the Princes. Other A-listers that turned out for the sport event included Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy and Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky, who brought along their eldest daughter India Rose, 3.



The day of fun came before Prince William returns to work as an air ambulance pilot after spending the past three weeks away from the public eye with his wife Kate, son Prince George and newborn daughter.



It is believed that the family have been residing at their home in Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.