Prince Carl Philip, Sofia Hellqvist talk love at first sight and 'princess school'

It's less than two weeks to go before Prince Carl Philip of Sweden marries his longtime love, reality TV star and model Sofia Hellqvist. And in the run-up to the royal wedding, the couple have spoken about their love – and recalled the moment they first set eyes on each other.

Sofia and her prince charming first met during a lunch with mutual friends, with Sofia calling the meeting "love at first sight." "The first thing I noticed about Carl Philip was that he seemed very humble," Sofia told Swedish channel TV 4 in a joint interview with her future husband. "When I got to know him, I saw that he was incredibly natural, very intelligent and very humble."

"I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia," said Prince Carl Philip

Carl Philip, who is third-in-line to the Swedish throne, returned his fiancée's compliments. "Above all, she's beautiful and has beautiful eyes," he shared. "But she's also a fantastic person. She's down to earth and has a wonderful personality. There are so many good things to say about her."

"I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia," added the Prince, 36. "But ever since I met her, I've seen how love can change a person."

Sofia admitted to having some help to prepare her for being a princess Photo: Getty Images

The couple, who first confirmed their romance in the summer of 2010, are set to wed on June 13 in the Palace's royal chapel in Stockholm. After they marry, Sofia will officially become HRH Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland – and she says she's already had some help to prepare her for the role.

"I've spoken with people who have gone through a similar experience," Sofia mentioned in another interview with Swedish news agency TT.

"Of course there's been a process. I don't know what people refer to when they talk about 'princess school' but if they mean acquiring knowledge and experiences about the future as a prince's wife, I've definitely been prepared."

In fact, some have compared her style transformation to that of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Sofia, seen here with Princess Leonore, has been warmly welcomed into the royal family Photo: Getty Images

Carl Philip and Sofia, who said that she already feels like "part of the family," have asked guests to give charitable donationsinstead of wedding presents at their upcoming nuptials.

"In my new role, I'm hoping to focus on issues that are important in society, to do good," said Sofia. "For example with the wedding, we've created a foundation that supports children and young people."

As to whether they'll be hearing the pitter-patter of small feet soon, Carl Philip said: "Children are great, but we're taking things one step at a time."