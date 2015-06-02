Sofia Hellqvist joins Sweden's King and Queen at Palace gala

Hundreds of guests and millions will be tuning in to watch Sofia Hellqvist marry her Prince Charming on June 13, but the beautiful model has shown no signs of pre-wedding nerves. Sofia was among those who attended a royal gala dinner on Monday night, where she joined her handsome fiancé Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.

Showing that she's already well prepared for her upcoming role as princess, she was graceful and confident alongside her future husband and in-laws, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as she helped welcome the President of India Pranab Mukherjee to Stockholm.

Sofia appeared cool and confident at the Palace gala Photo: Rex

Sofia, 30, paired her black silk ensemble with emerald drop earrings, sweeping her brunette hair into a neat low side bun. Her fiancé Carl Philip, 36, stood proudly at her side and was pictured giving his other half a tender look.

The couple were also joined by Philip's older sister, Sweden's future queen Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband Prince Daniel.

Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are set to marry on Saturday, June 13 Photo: Rex

The royals hosted the banquet in the Palace's Karl XI Gallery, which is incidentally where Carl Philip and Sofia will celebrate part of their wedding. On their big day, the newlyweds and their guests will have dinner in the Palace's White Sea Hall, followed by dancing in the ornate gallery surroundings.

Sofia, who has been in a relationship with her prince for five years, has always said how welcoming her future in-laws have been.

The couple with the King and Queen (center, alongside Indian President Pranab Mukherjee) and, on right, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Photo: Rex

Speaking recently in a joint interview with Carl Philip, the former reality TV contestant told Swedish news agency TT: "Of course I was nervous. I think everyone is before they meet the royal family. But we've been together for so many years now, and I feel like Carl Philip's family has become my own.

The pretty bride-to-be will be styled as HRH Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, when she marries Carl Philip, who is considered one of the world's most handsome royals.

"In my new role, I'm hoping to focus on issues that are important in society, to do good," said the future Princess.