Queen Letizia of Spain is the Queen of Style in Paris

One of the world's most glamorous royals, Queen Letizia of Spain combined her signature flair with French chic as she dazzled at husband King Felipe VI's side in Paris. In the first engagements during the couple's three day visit to the country, the monarch's wife pulled out all the stops – in what seemed like a whole wardrobe of picture-perfect outfits.

The Queen stunned in cocktail attire at the Elysée Palace on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, in line with the cocktail attire dress code, Queen Letizia opted for a burgundy dress by one of her favorite designers Felipe Varela for an evening out at the Elysée Palace, mingling with French journalists, politicians and stars.

Accessorizing with a black clutch and Lodi wine hued stilettos, 42-year-old Letizia styled her new bob cut into 1920s-inspired waves and wore a bold lip to complement her tulle dress, which had a transparent embroidered overlay.

Royal power dressing with husband King Felipe VI Photo: Getty Images

The following morning she was up bright and early – and looking ready to take on the day – in a white power suit as she attended a ceremony at Hotel de Ville. The Spanish royal switched up her outfit and seemed to be following a French flag red, white and blue palette, in a red suit and tweed coat to meet with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and his wife Anne Gravoin.

Queen Letizia clearly came prepared, and well packed, for her busy schedule of high-profile events. For her arrival she’d also chosen Felipe Varela, for a more subdued daywear look in beige silk, with one of her signature glam twists – this time, python print heels. As she took in an exhibition of the Spanish artist Velasquez, she went for bolder blue, with a silk floral skirt and navy blue blouse by another fave, Carolina Herrera.

Painterly florals for a Paris art exhibition Photo: Getty Images

It has certainly been a busy few weeks for the Queen, who just returned from a cooperative trip to El Salvador and Honduras, where she was decidedly more dressed down as she visited local aid projects funded by her home country. Last week's jaunt was Letizia's first solo engagement abroad since she became Queen last year.

On May 20, the royal was in full mom mode as she attended the First Communion of Spain's future queen, 9-year-old daughter Princess Leonor, with equally proud dad King Felipe VI.