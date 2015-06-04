Kate Middleton enjoys park playdate with Prince George

Kate Middleton has quietly been at home taking care of newborn daughter Princess Charlotte, but stepped out for a rare appearance since giving birth to spend quality time with son Prince George. The duo were spotted having a low key play date in London's Holland Park on Sunday and were able to remain relatively under the radar.

"They were in the play area on Sunday at 10am," an eyewitness at the west London park tells HELLO!. "They were running around on the rides, the swings, roundabouts and slides. They were on their own, just them two."

Kate and George were seen playing together in Holland Park at the weekend Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess even opted to coordinate with her little boy, donning similar outfits for their day out. "They had... waxed green coats on and dark jeans with boots," adds the eyewitness. "They both looked matching!"

Men who appeared to be royal security guards requested onlookers not take any pictures of the two. An eagle-eyed witness on Twitter also saw Kate and George and couldn't resist sharing the news with his followers, writing: "Saw Kate and George at Holland park today. Security guys were also understanding and let us continue shooting our photos :)."

Saw Kate and George at Holland park today. Security guys were also understanding and let us continue shooting our photos :) @KensingtonRoyal — Keiran (@K314AN) Mayo 31, 2015

The Cambridges are currently residing in the capital, having spent several weeks at their country home Anmer Hall following the May 2 arrival of Charlotte. It is thought that the family-of-four relocated once Prince William's paternity leave ended at the beginning of the month.

Royal watchers have speculated that the Duchess and her 22-month-old son will stay in London to make an appearance at Trooping the Color, which takes place on Saturday, June 13.

If Kate does attend the celebration, which is held annually in honor of the Queen's birthday, it will be her first public appearance since she presented baby Charlotte to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Prince George will turn two on July 22 Photo: Getty Images



William and Kate's London home, Kensington Palace, will be a hive of activity in the coming months. According to the New York Post's Page Six, the royal residence will play host to Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild's fairytale wedding on July 10.



The fashion designer and her fiancé are rumored to be tying the knot "at the palace's Orangery in front of hundreds of guests." The Orangery is located within Kensington Gardens and is licensed for civil weddings and allows for receptions on its terrace. It is also located next door to William and Kate's apartment.