Princess Charlotte and Prince George to appear in new official photo

The world got its first and only glimpse of Princess Charlotte on the day she was born, but now royal watchers will be treated with some new adorable pics. Kensington Palace has announced that a new official photo of Prince George and his little sister will be released on Saturday evening.

The royal household revealed on Twitter that the first official snapshot of Charlotte taken since she was presented by her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on the steps of the Lindo Wing, will appear on the social media site. "We'll be posting a very special photo of Prince George & his little sister Princess Charlotte late tonight," they tweeted at 11am on Saturday. "Can't wait to share it with you!"

Royal watchers are no doubt hoping that the "special" photo shows the close bond between 22-month-old George and 1-month-old Charlotte. George was just under 1-month-old when William and Kate released the first official photos of him back in August 2013.

The images, one of which showed the Duke and Duchess's firstborn with the couple, their black cocker spaniel Lupo and the Middleton family's golden retriever Tilly, were captured by Kate's father Michael Middleton. Keen photographer Michael, 65, took the photos in the garden at the Middleton's family home in Bucklebury.

Kate's father Michael Middleton took the first official photos of George in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

The announcement about the new photo of Princess Charlotte comes the day after it was confirmed that her christening will take place on Sunday July 5.



Charlotte, whose full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, will be baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The photo will be the first of both George and Charlotte Photo: Getty Images



The church, which is located just a stone's throw from William and Kate's Norfolk home Anmer Hall, is the same venue where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

While previous royal babies, including Prince George, have been christened at three months, Charlotte will be just two months old on her special day.



Many royal watchers have suggested that William and Kate chose July 5 so that the christening takes place before Queen Elizabeth heads to Balmoral for her annual summer holiday.