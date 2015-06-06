Kate Middleton shows photography skills in new Princess Charlotte pics

The wait is finally over! Just over a month after getting a first glimpse of Princess Charlotte on May 2, proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton have released new pictures of their new bundle of joy and son Prince George. True to the royal couple's style, the snaps were taken not by an official photographer but rather by the Duchess, showing off her passion for photography yet again.

Kate Middleton took the first official portrait of Princess Charlotte Photo: Kensington Palace



The adorable shots, which were taken two weeks ago at Anmer Hall, show a perfectly coordinating George in white and baby blue, with Charlotte looking precious in all white. With perfect lighting and a soft background, the pictures could have easily been taken by pro, proving Kate has mastered her photo taking skills.

Her official profile notes the former art student's love of photography. "Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," reads the profile. "The Duchess’s enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

The Duchess showed off her photography skills while in the Borneo jungle Photo: Kensington Palace



During official royal engagements the 33-year-old could be seen taking photos. She showed off her skills in the Borneo jungle by taking a series of stunning shots that were later released to the public. In one picture, an orangutan peers down at his royal watcher, while another shows the impressive peaks of Mount Kinabalu – the highest point in Borneo – whose misty peaks were photographed while Kate was on the plane. Some images are in black and white, lending an artistic quality for which the Duchess has a keen eye.

Kate could be seen taking snaps while on an official tour of Canada Photo: Getty Images



Kate also stepped behind the lens while on an official tour of Canada with William. She was pictured taking snaps of him with her own professional camera.

Michael Middleton took the first official photo of Prince George and family Photo: Getty Images



Perhaps following in her family's footsteps, Kate's newly-released pics of her little ones comes after her father Michael Middleton took the first family portrait when Prince George was born in 2013. This is a clear step away from tradition as previous royal baby portraits have been taken by famous photographers such as Lord Litchfield, Cecil Beaton and Lord Snowdon.